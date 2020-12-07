IT’s BACK!

“Power Book II: Ghost” (FINALLY) returned with an entertaining midseason premiere where Tariq continued his ascension into Ghostdom, Cane sniffed around for the truth about his sister and Tariq, Saxe slithered closer to his shady goal with MacLean, Monet found herself embroiled in family dysfunction and familiar power player from Tommy’s crew 2-Bit making a welcome cameo in the most exciting spin-off on TV.

“It wasn’t intended to be a split season and that sort of just happened, but I will tell you that episode 5 of any 10-episode season I do is always a pivot point. It’s always where the show will be different from that point forward in the season. So if you think you about season 4 of Power, episode 5 is where Ghost got out of jail. We always do a big shift, and this season I thought it was very interesting to have that pivot be around when Tariq turned 18, because now he’s a man in the eyes of the law and that changes things,” revealed ‘Power’ creator Courtney Kemp in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

If you remember, Tariq ended the first half of the season getting drugged AND snitching on himself as a newly 18-year-old juggling school and two love interests who parallel Tasha and Angela.

Based on what we already know, things are about to get even realer for Tariq who might have to start canceling Christmas on everybody to stay free or alive despite (foolishly) believing that killing Ghost solved all his problems.

“Oh, it gets so much more intense. All of the relationships get much more complicated. Tariq has make some decisions, some familiar faces from Power show back up. It’s intense,” teased Kemp.

