And people have the nerve to question the idea of defunding the police…

Casey Goodson Jr. is dead. He was killed by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy in Ohio who thought that his Subway sandwich was a firearm. One thing’s for sure and two’s for certain, Casey Goodson Jr. should be alive and police officers are stupid as hell.

According to BuzzFeed News, Goodson, a Black, licensed weapons owner, was shot dead in front of his home after authorities allege that he was waving a weapon from his vehicle. Typically-yet-inexplicably, Casey was NOT the person that the cops were looking for.

“Casey was not a target of that task force and his death is completely unrelated to that investigation,” Walton + Brown, a law firm representing the Goodson family, said in a statement Sunday. “While police claim that Casey drove by, waving a gun, and was confronted by the deputy after exiting his vehicle, that narrative leaves out key details that raise cause for extreme concern,” the statement said.

USA Today reports that Goodson was carrying a sandwich he bought after leaving the dentist’s office. When he was confronted by the yet-to-be-identified sheriff, he was told to “drop the gun”, a “gun” stuffed with lettuce, onions, pickles, and other edible accouterments. When he did not comply with Officer F***face’s orders, he was shot THREE times IN THE BACK while unlocking the door to his home.

A 17-year veteran FCSO Deputy assigned full time to the US Marshal Task Force was involved in the deadly shooting of a 23-year old man Friday afternoon. The US Marshal’s Office says the suspect’s weapon was recovered at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation pic.twitter.com/pnH0xZrogM — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) December 5, 2020

At a press conference following the incident, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio Peter Tobin claimed that Goodson Jr. wasn’t a target of the search but was allegedly confronted by the SWAT task force officer who asked him to drop his “weapon” and “follow command.” When he failed to listen they shot him.

However, Casey’s sister Kaylee Harper says that this story is far from the truth. Harper explained via Facebook,

“They are lying. My brother literally walked across the yard, walked into the back fence to get to the side door, had his subway and mask in one hand, keys in the other.” Harper continued, “IF HE WAS SUCH A THREAT WHY DID YOU WAIT SO LONG TO SHOOT?! WHY DID TOU KILL A MAN WALKING INTO HIS OWN HOME?! HE JUST WANTED TO ENJOY HIS SUBWAY AFTER LEAVING THE DENTISTS OFFICE AND NOW MY 23 YEAR OLD BROTHER WILL NEVER BE ABLE TO LIVE HIS LIFE, TO HAVE A FAMILY, NOTHING! THEY TOOK THAT MANS FUTURE FROM HIM AND CHANGED ALL OF OURS. this is just really unbelievable. My outlook on life has completely changed. I am grateful for everyone in my life. I love all of y’all. Please tell everyone you care about that you love them as much as you can.”

“I love you cj,” Kaylee concluded her painful message.

Goodson’s mother Tamala Cain said that although her son was licensed to carry a concealed weapon, he had no history of trouble with the law.

He “only carried guns to protect him, his home, and his family,” Payne said. “Never once had he used his guns for violence or ignorance,” she explained.

We hope the Goodson family runs the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department’s pockets DRY. Take it all. Leave them with nothing. F**k ’em.

Rest in peace Casey Goodson Jr.