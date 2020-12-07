Bossip Video

Pretty Ricky’s Spectacular gets banned from the House of Mouse for allegedly assaulting an employee.

Spectacular has been laying low over the past several years, heavily investing in himself and in the tech space with a few appearances on Love And Hip-Hop here and there. Most recently, he’s been seen on the social media app Clubhouse dropping gems to up-and-coming entrepreneurs so they don’t make the same mistakes he did on their journey. Seems like a pretty chill guy, right? Apparently, not so much, if you ask Disney employees.

According to reports from TMZ, Spectacular is being banned from Disneyland for being anything but chill.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell TMZ … the Pretty Ricky member is now prohibited from entering all of the Walt Disney World Resort properties in Florida following his Monday night battery arrest at the park.

As we reported … the rapper allegedly fake sneezed and said “coronavirus,” presumably as a joke, while standing in a line for a ride. A park employee overheard and said something to Smith about his bad humor, and they got into an argument. When the staffer asked him to step out of the line and blocked Smith with his arm … the rapper allegedly punched him on the right side of his jaw/temple area.

Cops say Smith’s son claimed his dad only hit the man accidentally as he lost his balance. Not shockingly, that excuse didn’t fly and Spectacular got arrested.

If anything, the highlight of this story is his son trying to hold it down in the face of adversity. Seems like his joke went a little too far and Disney isn’t letting him return for more stand-up jokes anytime soon.