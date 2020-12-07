Bossip Video

Some sad news is surfacing surrounding a famed talk show host.

Wendy Williams’ mother Ms. Shirley Williams has passed away. The news was confirmed by a family friend/journalist on Facebook who posted a picture of Wendy’s mom captioned;

“One of my granny’s best friends for 83 years passed away…Mrs. Shirley Williams ❤️ Always available for my granny and our family, she flew in to share this beautiful speech at granny’s 100th birthday. Mr and Mrs Williams is truly what the kids now call #CoupleGoals. May she rest peacefully and prayers to @wendyshow and the entire family.

Another family friend shared;

“I don’t know how to say this.. Heaven gained another angel. Unfortunately, Mrs. Shirley has passed away. She will definitely be missed and was one of a kind lady. Please pray for Wendy and her family during a difficult time. Please respect family privacy.”

Wendy’s good girlfriend comedienne Luenell also memorialized Ms. Shirley on Instagram.

“I can not express how EXTREMELY heartbroken I am for u at a time like this😢 I know you, I know you will never see this and I’m not going to bother texting or calling you yet but… I just want to go on record and say Rest In Heavenly peace Momma Shirley Williams. It was a pleasure to have gotten the chance to meet your Mom Wendy and spend time with her.”

Prior to the sad news, Wendy often brought her mother and father to sit front row during her talk show.

Ms. Shirley Williams is survived by her daughter Wendy, daughter Wanda, son Thomas and husband Thomas Williams, Jr.

***UPDATE***

Wendy confirmed the news herself on her talk show and addressed her mom’s unfortunate passing. According to Wendy her mom actually passed “many, many, weeks ago” and had a “peaceful” transition.

“My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago,’ the 56-year-old star said. “You know how you lose track of the day and time? All I know was it was a long time ago. The five of us, my mom, dad, my siblings, the five of us — she’ll lways be here. She’s squawking at me right now. “First of all she passed away “beautifully and peacefully and surrounded by love. She didn’t suffer, not one bit. Thank goodness, cause that squawking voice. Our relationship was like that of two teenage girls, 17 if I could pick an age. “My realtionship with my mother right up until the end was so girly and so ridiculously giggly. Gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend, that a girl could ever have,” she said, holding back tears. “I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years.”

R.I.P. Shirley Williams.