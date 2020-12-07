Bossip Video

Some sad news is surfacing surrounding a famed talk show host.

Wendy Williams’ mother Ms. Shirley Williams has reportedly passed away. The news was confirmed by a family friend/journalist on Facebook who posted a picture of Wendy’s mom captioned;

“One of my granny’s best friends for 83 years passed away…Mrs. Shirley Williams ❤️ Always available for my granny and our family, she flew in to share this beautiful speech at granny’s 100th birthday. Mr and Mrs Williams is truly what the kids now call #CoupleGoals. May she rest peacefully and prayers to @wendyshow and the entire family.

Another family friend shared;

“I don’t know how to say this.. Heaven gained another angel. Unfortunately, Mrs. Shirley has passed away. She will definitely be missed and was one of a kind lady. Please pray for Wendy and her family during a difficult time. Please respect family privacy.”

Wendy’s good girlfriend comedienne Luenell also memorialized Ms. Shirley on Instagram.

“I can not express how EXTREMELY heartbroken I am for u at a time like this😢 I know you, I know you will never see this and I’m not going to bother texting or calling you yet but… I just want to go on record and say Rest In Heavenly peace Momma Shirley Williams. It was a pleasure to have gotten the chance to meet your Mom Wendy and spend time with her.”

Wendy has not publicly addressed her mother’s passing and a cause of death has not been released.

Prior to the sad news, Wendy often brought her mother and father to sit front row during her talk show.

Ms. Shirley Williams is survived by her daughter Wendy, daughter Wanda, son Thomas and husband Thomas Williams, Jr.

This story is still developing…

R.I.P. Shirley Williams.