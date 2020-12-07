Bossip Video

While Cardi B was getting clowned for her tweet about buying an $88,000 purse this weekend, Meek Mill was in the same boat, facing some backlash over giving some kids selling water on the street just $20.

The rapper posted an Instagram story over the weekend, showing himself giving $20 to some kids selling water in the streets. Unfortunately, as several fans pointed out, Meek did so while driving around in a car worth around $400,000, decked out in some expensive jewelry.

Of course, giving anything to those less fortunate than us should be applauded regardless, but for someone as affluent as Meek, fans didn’t exactly think $20 was enough–especially to post about on Instagram.

Meek Mill is driving around Atlanta in a 400k car, Saw a few kids hustling waters and gave them 20 dollars and told them to split it. 6-8 kids splitting 20 dollars. 20 dollars 😂😂😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/m52ifzwERT — Karlton (@KarltonMARZ) December 6, 2020

In the video, even the kids themselves feel a little slighted that he only gave $20 and told them to “split it,” being turned down when they asked for more.

People on social media instantly went off on the rapper, questioning his decision to upload the video himself, seemingly hoping for a pat on the back for his lil $20 donation–which, once again, was only made worse by the fact that he drove by these kids in a $400,000 car.

*Cue the reactions*

Imagine being a kid & seeing Meek Mill in his car as you’re selling waters, thinking he’s about to hook you up, & instead he gives $20 to split between 6 people. pic.twitter.com/A0zNgWRiP2 — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) December 7, 2020

.@MeekMill you’re the main one screaming “give back to the community,” but your frugal ass wanna give young boys who look like you only $20 while flexing in a luxury car w/ expensive jewelry. You’re a joke. And the epitome of performative activism. https://t.co/H9HAyJNtnI — ✘ (@stonyfrmdabronx) December 6, 2020

Meek Mill on tour: ATLANTA, I LOVE Y'ALL Meek Mill on Edgewood: pic.twitter.com/XjJPo52ywT — King Cooley (@KingCooleyXIII) December 7, 2020

Meek Mill: “Give back to the hood” Meek Mill giving back to the hood: pic.twitter.com/K8HH4sQl7Q — AV (@theavgboy) December 7, 2020

Meek did end up responding to all the tweets about his donation, claiming that the kids were happy about the $20, regardless of what the video shows.

“They appreciated it they just hustling kids….” he wrote.

They appreciated it they just hustling kids ….. https://t.co/QzUhJejGl0 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 6, 2020

Meek’s petty donation or, what some folks online are calling “performative activism,” is surprising given that the “Amen” rapper hasn’t always been cheap. In April of this year, the Dreams and Nightmares hitmaker donated his 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom as part of the All-In Challenge in an effort to raise food for charity at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Meek Mill teamed up with Philadelphia 76ers player Michael Rubin to donate a million dollars to Pennsylvania schools and in 2018, his nonprofit organization DreamChasers hosted a toy giveaway which donated more than $3,000 worth of gifts to kids in his hometown of Philly.

He can’t really be that cheap…right?

In recent years, the Philadelphia native has become a huge advocate for criminal justice reform. He was sentenced to two-to-four years in prison for violating parole stemming from drug and weapons charges back in 2017.