The Georgia Senate runoff election is on January 5. If you live in the state you need to be at the polls. Period.

Last night, The Atlanta Press Club hosted the first and only Georgia Senate runoff debate between Rev. Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler. Also, scheduled to appear was a debate between Jon Ossoff and incumbent senator David Perdue. Thing is, Ossoff RSVP’d to the senatorial soirée soon as the invites went out, Perdue was invited but refuse to come party. If The Wizard of OZ was based on the political landscape of 2020, David Perdue would most certainly be cast as the cowardly lion. Except in this fable, he never gets his heart, he remains a coward and eventually goes to prison for insider stock trading during a pandemic.

Sounds like an Oscar-worthy script to us.

Anyway, Ossoff took the stage alone last night and read the riot act to the empty podium. He also made a very convincing case about why he should represent the state of Georgia in the United States Senate alongside Rev. Warnock. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will need voices like Ossoff and Warnock if they want to accomplish any of the things that they campaigned on. If you voted for Biden-Harris then it is imperative that you vote for Ossof and Warnock.

Make a plan to vote on January 5.