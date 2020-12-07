Bossip Video

Tisha Campbell has been through so much! The actress recently revealed that after leaving her marriage of 22 years in 2018, she was left with close to nothing. According to Tisha, Duane had been “abusive for years” through out the marriage, alleging he had hit her with a closed fist and grabbed her in separate instances. A year after their divorce even, Tisha got and dropped a restraining order against her ex after he allegedly abused her.

Money was a huge issue throughout their marriage, with the actress claiming he hid large amounts of money from her, and allegations of a Martin being involved in a bankruptcy scam. Last month, the actress shared with Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier that things were very hard and she had to start over with her sons Xen and Ezekiel.

“Nothing in the bank. Nothing. I had maybe $7 to my name and I was scared. It was like I was starting all over.”

Campbell says her sons, 19 and 11 made is easier to start over because they didn’t care about material items.

“The fact that I did raise children who didn’t care about the big mansion that I had or that we had to start over or any of it,” she said, tearing up again. “Starting over is not always the easiest thing, but it is the necessary thing. It’s a beautiful devastation.”

Dayuum! Clearly reliving the hurt, Tisha couldn’t keep her eyes dry. When Kevin asked Tisha if she had space for love again or dating she wasn’t even with it!

“No. Hell no!”I’m the happiest I’ve ever been and I don’t want a relationship so don’t ask me that sh-t no more!”

