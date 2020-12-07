Bossip Video

Lil Baby was exposed and now he’s flustered?

According to a porn star named Ms. London, rapper Lil Baby has the “best d*ck she’s ever had” even though he’s been trying to get her to stay hush!

The adult film star hinted to her followers on Twitter that she had recently had sex with a “millionaire” and she was shocked at how good it was. In a not so subtle clue, London named dropped “Jayda”, claiming she had no reason ever to “leave” the mystery millionaire after their 4-figure encounter.

Ms. London says she went home “6K richer” after Lil Baby “beat her to the bed.”

This is particularly scandalously since Lil Baby is in a relationship with Jayda Cheaves, the mother of his son. The rapper took to Twitter to distract claims, adding that the “devil” was showing up after things were going well for him. The tweets have since been deleted, but Ms. London claims he slid into her DMs to leave a bad review for her services.

Peep screenshots of the alleged DMs from Baby to Ms. London caught by The Neighborhood Talk below.

Yikes! Just last week, Lil Baby celebrated his birthday with Jayda by his side and she splurged on lavish gifts for him on the occasion.

What do you think? Do you think Lil Baby is really out here creepin? Tell us your thoughts below!