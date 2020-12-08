Rev. Dr. Steve Bland's first interview following viral election comments

Rev. Dr. Steve Bland Talks To BOSSIP Exclusively About Viral Election Moment “Picking Cotton To Picking Presidents”

- By

The 2020 election was a historic event and Rev. Dr. Steve Bland was a major part of that online.

Rev. Dr. Steve Bland

Source: Joe Carswell/Liberty Temple Baptist Church / Steve Bland/Liberty Temple Baptist Church

Unless you were living under a rock then you probably saw the clip of Rev. Dr. Steve Bland spitting his bars on MSNBC. If you haven’t seen it, here you go:

This clip went SUPER viral and literally every cable news channel, Twitter page, and Instagram page in existence. The Reverend was good enough to take a few minutes chop it up with us about not only his viral moment, but also the role that the church played in getting people to vote, and the line of t-shirts that he’s started based off his now-famous quote.

Categories: Bolitics, For Your Viewing Pleasure, News
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.