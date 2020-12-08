Rev. Dr. Steve Bland Talks To BOSSIP Exclusively About Viral Election Moment “Picking Cotton To Picking Presidents”

The 2020 election was a historic event and Rev. Dr. Steve Bland was a major part of that online.

Unless you were living under a rock then you probably saw the clip of Rev. Dr. Steve Bland spitting his bars on MSNBC. If you haven’t seen it, here you go:

"The road to victory… is going to come through with Michigan, through Detroit. And to stop the votes suggests to stop democracy." – Rev. Dr. Steve Bland Jr., working with poll watchers inside the University of Michigan Detroit Center pic.twitter.com/KSfevPMBXb — Vote Saved America (@votesaveamerica) November 4, 2020

This clip went SUPER viral and literally every cable news channel, Twitter page, and Instagram page in existence. The Reverend was good enough to take a few minutes chop it up with us about not only his viral moment, but also the role that the church played in getting people to vote, and the line of t-shirts that he’s started based off his now-famous quote.