**This report is devastating and may be triggering for anyone dealing with or having dealt with domestic abuse.

Former “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” star Brandi Boyd went live as she was seemingly fending off her husband, music producer Max Boyd aka Max Lux last night, with audio of the scary incident spilling online and alarming people.

In the audio clip, the couple’s toddler daughter Cadence can be heard scream-crying in the background as Max appears to threaten her mother while he sounds breathless, “say yeah I got it if you got it b*tch.”

Brandi is then quiet for a minute as Max yells expletives at her and although there is no video, the audio sounds like he may be restricting her or having some kind of struggle with her. SMH. Next you hear Brandi in the distance declare with her kids that she is leaving before Max goes on another rant:

“Last time y’all see him beating on me. Never again will you see your father beat up on me.”

Max continues to berate his wife as the phone records him, yelling furiously “you think you going to disrespect me to the world ,Brandi? Is that what you think? You’re not!”

Sad all around.

The audio of the incident has been captured by Gossip Of The City and shared online, now people are begging Brandi to seek help and shelter away from her husband. Unfortunately, Brandi and her husband are now denying they got into a physical fight, asking people to leave them alone. Brandi wrote on her story a few hours later:

“I am fine he didn’t touch me I was choking him and fighting him all he did was verbal abuse me back I am sorry for going live I did that to force us to take space knowing he wouldn’t want to argue on live. Please pray for me and my family the devil attacking is so strong.”

Max also denied hitting Brandi in a series of comments he left on Instagram before making his page private.

“First off f*ck y’all I ain’t hit nobody u lame a**mfs second I’ll pop sh*t in my crib when ever the f*ck I feel like in my 17 year old relationship eat a d*ck chat ni**as u wasn’t here from jump so fall back.”

Several months ago, back in August of 2020, Brandi alarmed fans after posting a clip of herself crying and rocking back and forth. There appeared to be a red bruise on her arm as well. Unfortunately, the actress never addressed the video or why she posted it.

Just…wow. Brandi and Max have two children together and appeared on season 2 and 3 of “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood.” Are you shocked that Brandi is going through this with Max 17 years into their relationship?