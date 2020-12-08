Bossip Video

Nipsey Hussle was a legend ahead of his time, always preaching about the importance of investing in yourself and making smart business moves.

The best part of Nipsey’s messaging was to start from where you are now, regardless of only having $100 or less to your name, he urged you to invest that into yourself. When Nipsey was taken from us way too soon, he was already in the process of setting up security for his family and even his kids’ future children. Since his passing, the final value of his estate has been in question, but according to TMZ, the final value has been established.

The late rapper’s estate filed legal docs documenting the estate’s final inventory appraisal … which puts the estate value at $4,169,088.57. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, a big chunk of Nipsey’s net worth comes from his trademark portfolio, shares of companies he owned as well as personal items … like gold necklaces and Rolexes. For example … he owned a 25% share of stock in The Marathon Clothing worth $271k and a 100% interest in All Money In No Money Out Inc. worth just over $2 million. His trademark portfolio — which includes his name, voice, signature, photograph or likeness on or in products, merchandise or goods — is worth $913,000.

Back in November, the “Prolific” rapper’s famed Marathon Clothing store was vandalized, prompting many members of the community to band together in order to clean up the shattered glass that was scattered outside of the now Iconic Crenshaw landmark.

The rapper opened up show in 2017 looking to bring a heightened shopping experience to his neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Nipsey laid out the blueprint in his time among us, and even in the afterlife, he’s setting the example of how to handle your business and how the future is what you should be focused on.

R.I.P to Nipsey. The Marathon Continues!