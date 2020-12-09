Bossip Video

Xscape biopic rumors are still “kickin’ it” and a group member’s offering new details.

LaTocha Scott was recently asked about a possible biopic detailing the ups and downs of the multi-platinum selling R&B group and she confirmed that the biopic for the group is indeed still in the works.

“Well we’ve been in talks you know, all of us, all four girls are ready for this to happen,” said LaTocha in an interview with theJasmineBRAND. “We’re making sure that the people that are getting involved is who we want to be involved with this because when you do a life story that’s it. You can’t go back and change anything, you can’t go erase anything so we just want to make sure it’s done right.”

She also shared that she and her group members that include Kandi, Tiny, and her sister Tamika Scott have already begun to discuss who they would like to portray them in the film.

Tiny of course wants her daughter Zonnique to portray her…

and LaTocha shared that her sister Tamika wants her daughter to play her as well noting that “they both act just alike.” LaTocha didn’t share which daughter Tamika wants to “just kick it” in the biopic, but Tamika’s daughter “Young Niyah” is a rapper who bares a resemblance to her mom.

As for her, LaTocha’s got someone special in mind to possibly bring her story to life; Naturi Naughton.

“Naturi from the show Power – everyone says ‘Oh my gosh, you guys look alike.’ Plus she can sing,” she told TheJasmineBrand. “I talked to her at BET Her when we had to perform that night and she was like ‘I would love to.’ So we’re kind of just making sure the people who we bring in to play us really does the part.”

Do YOU see a resemblance between LaTocha and Naturi? We do!

The idea of an Xscape biopic has been around since the group reunited in 2017.

According to Kandi, the reunion was actually an attempt to thwart an unauthorized biopic about the 90s girl group. She told PEOPLE;

“What happened was a network was going to do an unauthorized movie about us, and of course I’m not going to let somebody just take my legacy. So I called my group members and we were all able to have a conversation to start trying to get our story told the right way.”

Clearly, it worked as the unauthorized biopic hasn’t come to light. The group is also still performing and most recently sang “The National Anthem” at the Falcons Vs. Saints game.

Are YOU ready for an Xscape biopic?