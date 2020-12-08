Bossip Video

After launching his own account on OnlyFans a few months back, Tyga is taking things even further by launching a modeling agency to help other people get started on the platform.

According to reports from HotNewHipHop, the rapper launched his Too Raww lifestyle, entertainment, and management company about two weeks ago, but didn’t reveal what services the company would be offering at the time.

On Wednesday, the Instagram for the company posted a casting call that reads: “Looking to be a Too Raww Model? Looking to start OnlyFans? Or get OnlyFans management?” It prompted interested parties to send a direct message.”

The Instagram page for Too Raww has been up since Tyga began his OnlyFans career over the summer, but this is the first time it has been revealed that the rapper is starting an OnlyFans management service.

Unsurprisingly, Tyga isn’t the only big-name celebrity to capitalize on the quickly-expanding platform that is OnlyFans during the pandemic.

Other notable names to take their talents to the formerly taboo app include Blac Chyna, Amber Rose, Bella Thorne, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Trey Songz, B. Simone, Michael B. Jordan, Rubi Rose, and Jordyn Woods. While some of these celebrities offer the adult content the platform is more widely known for, others offer exclusive features for their fans like behind-the-scenes access to music videos, movies, and more.