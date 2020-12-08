Bossip Video

Apple surprisingly announces new over-the-ear headphones the ‘Airpod Max’ that will release next week.

In the past 90 days, Apple has introduced a ton of new products for 2020. They announced new Apple Watches, iPads, Home Pods, Macbooks and tons of new iPhones. As if that isn’t enough, Apple is going deeper into consumers’ pockets this holiday season with a last-minute announcement this morning.

Apple unveiled the big brother to its AirPod earbuds appropriately named the Airpod Max–an over-the-ear product for those who want something besides earbuds. The announcement came seemingly out of nowhere and comes with a price of $550 which is in line with BeatsByDre’s highest-end over the ear product.

AirPods Max join the existing AirPods family in delivering unparalleled wireless audio, whether a customer is listening to music, making phone calls, enjoying TV shows and movies, playing games, or interacting with Siri. The magical setup experience customers love with today’s AirPods and AirPods Pro extends to AirPods Max with one-tap setup, followed by automatic pairing with all the devices signed in to a user’s iCloud account, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

AirPods Max automatically detect when they are on a user’s head using the optical and position sensors. Once in place, AirPods Max play audio and can pause once removed or when the user simply lifts one ear cup. With AirPods Max, voice calls and Siri commands are crisp and clear due to beam-forming microphones that block out ambient noise and focus on the user’s voice.

Just like the AirPods that came before, the Airpod Max will soon dominate a space that Apple already owns the market share of with its Beats product line. Leaving the headphone space to be Apple Vs Apple Vs a product only being purchased because it’s cheap.