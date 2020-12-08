Bossip Video

Halle Berry is paying tribute to her B.A.P.S. co-star Natalie Desselle Reid with a heartfelt post.

The actress wrote a long note that she shared to her Twitter page on Monday night, telling fans she was “still processing this devastating news” of her friend’s passing.

“Natalie taught us love, joy, and humor through her characters,” Berry wrote. “She could never dim her light, and it was infectious. With her I laughed harder than I’d ever laughed before. She showed us it was ok to be goofy and funny while still being sincere and extraordinarily kind.”

Berry shared memories of her time with Desselle-Reid, being “humbled” by the love she and her co-star received for B.A.P.S. She also praised her co-star for a career in which she “represented actual Black women, not what Black women are perceived to be.”

“Natalie represented actual black women, not what black women are perceived to be,” she wrote. “For that she was often underrated, passed over – deprived of the platform she truly deserved. But her light continues to shine through the people who grew up watching her, the people who knew her best and those of us who loved her.”

