Bossip Video

Remember him???

D.R.A.M. made waves on the radio a few years back with tracks like “Broccoli” and “Cha Cha” (the inspiration behind “Hotline Bling”) and now the 32-year-old artist has undergone a whole new identity. He’s not only changed his stage name to his given name, Shelley, but he’s shed some weight and he looks good!

Hi, I’m Shelley and I have a new album otw✨ pic.twitter.com/Vfp8hqY0i6 — SHELLEY fka DRAM (@shelleysaid) September 23, 2020

Shelley FKA DRAM, has been sharing his transformation on social media this year as everyone is experiencing a global pandemic. The Virginia-born singer used the time to get his health together and he says he’s in the best shape of his life.

At first, I didn’t know what I wanted to gain from working out. I just knew that I wanted to better myself in every aspect of life. And now, after losing 40+ pounds and getting my blood pressure to a healthy rate I can confidently say that IM IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY ENTIRE LIFE!!! It’s only the beginning

Shelley shared a photo of how he looked earlier this year, before transforming his body. The singer started off at 256 pounds. Are YOU motivated yet???

The R&B Crooner announced back in September that his new album might be ready for our ears soon.

“Hi, I’m Shelley and I have a new album otw,” he captioned with a photo of himself sporting his new chiseled body-ody.

Unfortunately, Shelley lost his mom back in November. The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the sad news with fans by posting a candid video of him and his mom singing during a performance on Jimmy Fallon.

“Yesterday we laid my mother to rest. She was my everything. My best friend. My hero. Mamee I’m gonna miss you so much and it hurts so bad but I know you’re in heaven watching over me. I love you forever,” he wrote at the time.

So sad! However, we’re happy to see DRAM taking good care of himself.

When you’re not catching Shelley FKA DRAM in a sprite cranberry commercial, you can listen to his version of “Feliz Navidad” featuring Young Rog and Love Renaissance on your favorite streaming platform. This came just in time for the Christmas Season too!