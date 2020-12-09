Bossip Video

New details emerge in the federal indictment against rapper Casanova.

Last week, Casanova was named in a federal indictment along with 17 other members of the alleged Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang.

Federal authorities charged the 18 men with various racketeering, murder, drugs, guns, and fraud offenses, according to the Justice Department indictment. Casanova himself faces a single count of conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Each charge he’s accused of carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

When the charges were announced, Casanova was the only member not in custody, though he ended up turning himself in soon after. Besides the charges against him, there wasn’t too much information available about the situation–until now.

In a new video from DJ Akademiks, he lays out more details on what led to the arrested and exactly how detailed the investigation was. In his video, he reveals the feds had gained control of Casanova’s Instagram account and iCloud. With the iCloud, they gained access to all of his pictures as well as his texts. In said messages, he allegedly agreed to share the profits of his rap career with the gang. His Instagram messages were even worse, showing him arranging drug deals via DM.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. You can hear the full rundown in the video below.

More rumors over the week suggested that Vlad TV played a huge part in the indictment of the “Don’t Run” rapper.

A Youtube video detailing more information on the case suggested that the details Casanova had supplied during his interviews with the controversial Hip Hop journalist could have tipped off the feds.

Hip Hop DX noted that the claims made in the YouTube video from the initial indictment were “unsealed in White Plains Federal Court.” It set forth a number of claims alleging that Casanova and other members of the Gorilla Stone Nation were accused of crimes ranging from murder and assault to narcotics trafficking.

