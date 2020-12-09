Bossip Video

This is so f***ing heartbreaking…

The story of Casey Goodson’s death lies at the intersection of several issues that are plaguing Black America right now. Goodson was killed by a 17-year veteran of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office who has now been identified as deputy Jason Meade after he was “mistaken” as a suspect who had been brandishing a firearm out of his car window.

Issue number one, the old “mistaken identity” bulls#!t. If Meade didn’t know whether or not Casey was the person in question, then there was no need for him to act so aggressively. Issue number two, why the hell did Meade’s firearm even need to make an appearance if, according to all reports, Casey was going into his home? Meade was in no danger. Issue number three, Casey was a legal gun owner and licensed to carry his firearm in public by the state of Ohio. That firearm was never brandished in Meade’s direction nor did he know that Casey was even carrying. Issue number four, will any of the people who rant and rave about the second amendment say anything when this legal gun owner is killed by the tyrannical police who they also defend virulently?

Our guess is no, but we shall see.

Casey’s mother, Tamala Payne spoke to ABC News about how she learned of her son’s tragic murder. The story is horrifying and we wouldn’t wish it on our worst enemy.

The family’s co-counsel Sean L. Walton, sat beside Tamala during her emotional appearance on ABC News Prime on Tuesday (Dec. 8)

He revealed that there was no police video of the shooting which has sparked even more questions surrounding what happened leading up to the fatal incident. 6 ABC noted that the Franklin County Coroner’s Office reported Goodson’s cause of death as “multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.”

When asked by the reporter what she felt prompted the unjust killing of her son, Payne had this to say:

“What I believe in my heart happened is that Casey was murdered in cold blood for being a Black man,” said explained. “[The deputy] deserves to be in jail. He deserves to prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“The deputy sheriff’s office and whoever else is involved needs to take proper steps in ensuring that their deputies are trained properly,” she added.

Rest In Peace to Casey and we hope this family gets the peace and justice they deserve!