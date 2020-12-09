“Braxton Family Values” Exclusive: Not The Mama! COVID Hits Close To Home For Famous Fam [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Braxton Family Values”!

Thursday night’s episode of “Braxton Family Values” finds Evelyn bored in the house and in the house bored, BUT extremely grateful as she is forced to quarantine after a number of her friends test positive for COVID. Fortunately she’s tested negative but her time alone to think has her contemplating whether her daughters might need to be more gracious toward one another. Check out the clip below:

If you were Trina — how long would you be annoyed at all the family feuding going on leading up to and during your wedding?

Tthe upcoming episode of “Braxton Family Values,” premieres Thursday, December 10 at 9pm ET/PT on WeTV. Will you be watching?