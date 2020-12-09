Bossip Video

WHOA!

Hilary Swank (who seems like the nicest soccer mom ever) as a psychotic side chick who terrorizes Michael Ealy after 1 sneaky link in Vegas? Oh bwoy.

And that deeply unsettling remix of K-Ci & Jojo’s “All My Life” lingering in the background?? Whew, we weren’t ready for the deliciously juicy new trailer for “Fatale” that you can watch (while clutching your imaginary pearls) below:

But wait, there’s more in this exclusive clip courtesy of our pals at Lionsgate.

At this point, you probably gathered that Derrick (Michael Ealy), a successful sports agent with a seemingly perfect life and beautiful wife, gets caught up in a twisted web after a one-night stand with a sexy and mysterious police detective who entangles him in her latest investigation.

As he tries desperately to put the pieces together, he falls deeper into her trap, risking his family, his career, and even his life.

This marks the latest buzzy release from talented director Deon Taylor who won critical acclaim for his thrilling cop Drama “Black & Blue.”

With most of our projects, we do everything independently in-house so this was a little bit different format this time around because I was actually on set for ’Fatale,’ the Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy film,” said Taylor’s wife/production partner Roxanne in an interview with Black Film. We, myself and Deon, were trying to figure out if he should do this film [Black & Blue] and the script was incredible. We love the concept of a female Black cop and her strength and energy. Unfortunately, I wasn’t going to be able to physically produce it because I had to finish ‘Fatale’ so my role was to set up and get all the department heads on board so that Deon would be comfortable. I tried to surround him with our normal team and our normal energy to have that support system behind them along the way.”

“Fatale” tix are already on sale (with an unbeatable BOGO deal) ahead of the thriller’s release in select theatre locations on December 18.