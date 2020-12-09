Bossip Video

Gabourey Sidibe responds to Twista posting a meme fat-shaming her on his Instagram.

Twista is one of the OG’s of Chicago rap and quite possibly the fastest rapper we’ve ever heard. Usually, he is ducked off minding his business and being unproblematic, but for some reason, he decided to pop his head out recently.

Gabourey Sidibe is an award-winning actress who has recently gotten engaged and is always booked and busy. You’re probably wondering how in the world would these two paths cross, and the answer to the question is just as you probably suspected: social media.

For some odd reason, Twista decided to hop on his Instagram account and share a fatphobic meme depicting Gabourey being compared to a skinny woman who was broke. We don’t know if Twista was just bored or what really happened, but he decided to post this meme and let us know he’d take the skinny woman with no money over a plus-size queen with her own bag.

Of course, this post was met with backlash to the highest degree. Many people responded by questioning what Twista has even done recently and attacked his lack of work in recent years. Not too long, after Gabourey hopped in his comments to speak to Twista before the rapper would end up apologizing for the comments.

Hopefully, Twista learned to just mind his business and stay out the way.