Larry King is about to sign-off on a WHOLE lot of cash. According to PageSix, King has agreed to pay his estranged wife Shawn Southwick King $33,000 per month in spousal support until their official divorce hearing in April of 2021. Additionally, King is also going to drop a one-time payment of $20,000. That’s an insane amount of money but we suspect you all will argue the merits of such monetary awards in the comments below so we’ll leave y’all to it.

Let Larry tell it, the 26 year age gap (he’s 87 and she is 61) created friction between them in addition to the fact that he is an atheist and she is a devout Mormon. Not sure how she is not in a barn churning butter if that’s the case, but who are we to tell her how to worship her sky daddy.

“Also my wife is a very religious Mormon, and I’m an agnostic atheist, so that causes little problems,” he said. “We overcame a lot, but it just hit a point where we didn’t get along.”

To be clear, Larry was the one who filed for divorce. Shawn makes his 8th divorce and 7th wife.

Messy, messy, messy.