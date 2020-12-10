Bossip Video

Authorities have arrested a suspect in the tragic killing of Dallas Texas rapper Mo3.

Last month, Dallas rapper Mo3 was murdered while on the freeway in what seemed to be an organized hit. From the details, it was clear Mo3 knew someone was fixing to harm him and once he hit traffic on the interstate, he hopped out of his car and took off on foot–where he was then shot and killed. Later on, it would be revealed that he was leaving a female companion’s house when he was followed, making it seem like this entire thing was a setup.

Now, according to Complex–even with a lack of details–a suspect has finally been arrested for the killing.

Police have arrested 21-year-old Kewon Dontrell White in connection with the murder of Dallas rapper Mo3, KTVT reports. White was reportedly taken into federal custody and is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to The Dallas Morning News. The arrest was announced on Wednesday, December 9, nearly a month after Mo3 was killed.

The motive for the killing is still unclear, but White was connected to the shooting via witnesses.

The fallen rapper’s manager Brandon Rainwater described Mo3 as a “star.”

“I watched him rise as a star, from a regular kid [who was] basically homeless when I met him, to a person with power and enough revenue to support his family,” Rainwater shared during an interview with CBS 11 following the tragic news.

Back in March, the Dallas native went into detail about his transformation over the years with Flaunt Magazine. He described himself as a “gang member turned rapper.” The father of three shared that music was his saving grace from a life of “poverty and struggle.” Mo3 garnered much success from his track “Errybody (Remix)” in 2019 alongside Boosie Badazz.

He was 28-years-old at the time of his passing.

Gone too soon.