Looks like Kim is doing her best to get everything she can before her orange benefactor is kicked out of office.

Donald Trump is a sore loser, a terrible president, and a generally s#!tty person. In the wake of his blowout loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election, #45 is doing everything in his petty-a$$ power to make life hell for any and every one before he’s just another irrelevant schmuck walking the streets. That includes DOJ investigations, claims of election fraud, and jamming through an inordinate amount of federal executions.

According to Page Six, Kim Kardashian is combatting those potential deaths. The Calabasas queen has petitioned Trump to commute the execution of a 40-year-old Black father named Brandon Bernard. An 18-year-old Bernard was sentenced to execution after his participation in a 1999 robbery that led to two deaths.

Brandon Bernard, a 40-year-old father is going to be executed tomorrow by our federal government. Having gotten to know Brandon, I am heartbroken about this execution. I’m calling on @realDonaldTrump to grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison. https://t.co/soccUQFmac — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 9, 2020

This past Tuesday, Bernard’s request for a stay was denied and he is still scheduled to be put to death sometime today unless Trump intervenes in the 25th hour.

Bernard is housed at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, awaiting execution; should his sentence not be commuted, he would become the ninth federal prisoner to be executed following the Trump administration’s decision to end a 17-year hiatus on federal executions earlier in 2020.

The controversial case has drawn much attention to the fairness of sentencing for young people. Bernard, now 40, was 18 years old during the time of his involvement in the robber plot that took place in June of 1999. Since the incident took place on a military reservation, it was deemed a federal crime according to Newsweek. To make matters even worse, Brandon was at the legal age where the death penalty could be issued when he was arrested back then. The three other teens involved were ineligible for the federal death penalty because they were underage.

Terrible, just awful!

Guess we’ll see what happens…