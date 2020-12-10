Bossip Video

Jack Harlow is defending his decision to keep Tory Lanez on his remix to “Whats Poppin” following his situation with Megan Thee Stallion.

When Megan Thee Stallion let the world know that Tory Lanez shot her, many artists responded by removing him from the songs they created with Lanez. This includes one of Meg’s friends, Kehlani, who quickly removed the Canadian rapper from her song “Can I” once Meg’s allegations came to light.

Still, not everyone followed suit, and Jack Harlow ended up keeping Tory on his “Whats Poppin” remix, which also features DaBaby and Lil Wayne. This week, in an interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, the rapper explained why removing him from the remix isn’t something he considered.

In preparation for the release of his debut album, Thats What They All Say, the Kentucky native defended the decision to keep Lanez and Wayne–who came under fire for endorsing President Donald Trump–on the song.

“I don’t think I’m God,” Harlow replied when asked about his thought process. “I don’t have no room to judge anybody. I wasn’t there when this and that happened, I don’t know anything.” He went on to suggest that there’s “a certain integrity you have to keep as an artist,” and that there are “three sides to every story.”

When the topic of “cancel culture” came up, Harlow simplyshook his head and said he “hate[s] the pack mentality.” “Just a lot of judgment and laziness and… you know, people aren’t perfect bro. I feel like people should be able to recover from their mistakes.”

Watch the full interview for yourself down below: