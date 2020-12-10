Bossip Video

The Fine family is expanding again!

Cassie is confirming that she’s pregnant with her second child, one year after welcoming her daughter Frankie Fine.

The singer made the announcement Thursday via an IG post where her daughter is seen listening to an ultrasound. Cassie’s husband, personal trainer Alex Fine, is also seen smiling happily in the video.

“Coming soon…” the “You and Me” singer captioned the heartwarming post.

Alex has since commented on TheShadeRoom’s post about Cassie’s pregnancy with a note that HE prayed to be with his “Me And You” songstress sweetie, not the other way around.

“Been saying Im the one who prayed though,” wrote Alex with a crying laughing emoji in TSR’s comments. “Prayed, blew out birthday candles, when there was a shooting star of 11: 11 Nov. 11th ALL AT SAME TIME”

Someone’s a proud hubby.

Cassie’s expanding family happened quickly after she found love with Alex. The two announced their engagement in August 2019 and wed just two weeks later during an intimate ceremony attended by just 14 guests in Malibu, California.

Cassie previously gushed about their nuptials with VOGUE and noted that event planner Melissa Andre helped her coordinate everything in just two weeks.

“Melissa was a magician with the planning,” Cassie says. “Being that I was seven months pregnant, it wasn’t easy finding a dress in such a short time frame, so I worked with my stylists and friends Marni Senofonte and Deonte Nash to create a custom look with our tailor Arturo and his daughter Christina from Rancho Tailors.”

Cassie and Alex then welcomed baby girl Frankie on December 6, 2019.

Cassie of course was previously in a long-term relationship with Diddy for over a decade but the two split in 2018, a split that technically wasn’t publically confirmed until October 2018. By December 2018 Cassie announced her relationship with her chiseled cutie turned husband Alex.

Her announcement came after Sean Combs posted Cassie several times on his story fueling rumors that he was still pining for her love.

Congrats, Cassie!