Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Not contracting COVID-19 should be a top priority for all individuals but it is certainly a priority for most businesses and for the airline industry especially. Travel is down significantly since the beginning of the stateside coronavirus outbreak and making flying as safe as possible for all parties involved is paramount. As such, according to CNN, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has issued a list of things that promote better hygiene on planes. One of their suggestions has stirred up a s#!t show among some of the industries employees.

CAAC’s “Technical Guidelines for Epidemic Prevention and Control for Airlines” suggests that flight attendants begin wearing adult diapers in order to avoid using the public lavatories aboard the planes they work on. Yes, you read that correctly.

“It is recommended that cabin crew members wear disposable diapers and avoid using the lavatories barring special circumstances to avoid infection risks.”

Now you might be saying to yourself, “That sounds a bit dramatic”, but the truth of the matter is that people have caught coronavirus after going unmasked and unprotected in bathrooms. A woman traveling from Italy to South Korea back in August is thought to have contracted the disease in this fashion as it was the only place where she removed her mask while flying.

Just saying’. Better to be a s#!t butt than a dead a$$.