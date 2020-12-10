Bossip Video

McDonald’s will offer free food from your favorite holiday characters this season when you use their free downloadable app.

McDonald’s has had an amazing 2020, especially when it comes to their celebrity partnerships. The Travis Scott collaboration with McDonald’s will go down as one of the most successful food collaborations of all time. This partnership disrupted supply chains, energized fans during a bleak time, and drove customers into stores like no other. The J Balvin collaboration, which followed right after, was also very successful–but their next collaboration might just be the one we’ve all been dreaming of.

For 11 days–through Christmas Eve–McDonald’s will give away the character of the day’s favorite item for free through its app with a minimum $1 purchase.

Characters include Frosty the Snowman (whose favorite item is a McFlurry); Buddy the Elf (who likes syrupy Hotcakes best); the Grinch; and Seinfeld’s Frank Costanza with a Festivus freebie on December 23. The deals also highlight characters from classic movies like Christmas Vacation, Gremlins, and Die Hard.

Glad to see Die Hard finally recognized for their spot in the Christmas movie hall of fame.

It’s safe to say McDonald’s is bringing the holiday spirit in a big way this Christmas.