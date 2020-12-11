Bossip Video

She tried…

Yesterday, BOSSIP reported that Kim Kardashian was using her political influence with Donald Trump to have Brandon Bernard’s execution commuted at the very last minute. Unfortunately, despite the other inmates that Kim has helped get released, this particular feat was a bite that she wasn’t able to chew. According to USA Today, Bernard was injected with a fatal needle and pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m after the Supreme Court denied a request to delay the execution.

Kim took to Twitter to post an emotional thread about not only her feelings but the type of person that Brandon was in spite of his circumstance.

🕊🕊🕊

🕊🕊🕊 I’m so messed up right now.

They killed Brandon.

He was such a reformed person. So hopeful and positive until the end. More importantly he is sorry, so sorry for the hurt and pain he has caused others. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 11, 2020

As he was in the chair his attorney called me and they just had their last call and said this…

Brandon said he loves you and wants to say thank you again

He said he doesn’t feel too claustrophobic in the chair. 💔 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 11, 2020

Even the court documents regarding his conviction expressly noted that Brandon was not the architect nor the shooter in the 1999 murder of Todd and Stacie Bagley during a robbery in Killeen, Texas. Ultimately, Brandon was convicted as an 18-year-old accomplice who set the Bagley’s car on fire while they were dead inside. Todd died of a gunshot wound but Stacie reportedly died of smoke inhalation.

Regardless of what you think of Kim Kardashian, we encourage you to go to her Twitter page and read her heartbreaking thread. She appears to be truly committed to helping people just like Brandon and we’re sure that the families of those inmates are legitimately grateful.

Bernard’s case sparked a controversial question as to how the justice system handles youth cases. He was 18-years-old at the time of the incident making him the youngest person in the United States to receive a death sentence in nearly 70 years for a crime committed when he was an adolescent CNN reported.

Kim also took to Instagram to share a few words about Brandon’s trial.

“Rest Peacefully Brandon Bernard 🕊. It was so great getting to know him,” the reality TV mogul and social justice activist wrote.

She continued, “Especially on National Human Rights Day I hope we all can have a little compassion for the men and women who are locked up, many of whom have spent their time inside learning and growing and changing. Just a quick reminder that sometimes people rehabilitate and reform their lives into being a great person when they make awful choices as children. My fight to save a life from the unjust death penalty never takes away my empathy I have for the victims and their families. Everyone is hurting and no body wins here, I just pray for peace for everyone involved.”

Bernard shared that he was waiting for the chance to apologize to the Bagley family for his dreadful actions before he was executed.

“I’m sorry … I wish I could take it all back, but I can’t,” Bernard said to the family of the Bagleys during his three-minute last words.

“That’s the only words that I can say that completely capture how I feel now and how I felt that day.”

Bernard’s attorney Robert Owens said in a statement that his death was “a stain on America’s criminal justice system.”

” I pray that even in his death, Brandon will advance his commitment to helping others by moving us closer to a time when this country does not pointlessly and maliciously kill young Black men who pose no threat to anyone,” he explained.

This was a difficult case. What are your thoughts?