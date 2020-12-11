Bossip Video

Messy mystery solved!

Alexis Skyy has made headlines over who the father of her child is after years of speculation, and now someone named Brandon is finally stepping up and all heck is breaking loose.

Previously, the mother of 2-year-old Alaiya Grace claimed that Fetty Wap was the father of her child. This sparked a series of messy interactions between Alexis, who had not been in a relationship with Fetty at the time of her pregnancy, and the mothers of two of his other kids who were born around the same time. Namely Masika Kalysha and Lezhae Lowder. Reportedly, Alexis and Lezhae even got into a physical altercation over Fetty.

Well now, folks think they’ve discovered the REAL father of Alexis’ baby. Brandon Medford, a luxury car dealer is claiming the toddler in a recent Instagram post. He left the comment “daddy’s girl” with a red heart emoji under a photo of Alexis and Alaiya.

After fans did some digging, photos of Brandon show that he does favor the child. Could this be Alaiya’s REAL dad?

Interesting revelation right? Alexis leaving the comment up has sparked chaos amongst Fetty’s baby mamas.

Both Masika and Lezhae have reacted to the news and they both have a few words for Alexis. Hit the flip to see.