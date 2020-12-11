Bossip Video

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will grace the cover of TIME Magazine for their prestigious ‘Person Of The Year’ cover.

As this crazy year comes to an end, it’s time for everyone’s year end list.

Yesterday, Google released its ‘Year In Search’ for 2020, which ran through everything that has happened in 2020. From the coronavirus and George Floyd to Jacob Blake and the rising of the Black Lives Matter movement. All these things were the most searched in 2020, which directly influenced the 2020 election.

The election went in the favor of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who won with over 7 million more votes than Trump. For TIME’s ‘Person Of The Year’ cover, the shortlist came down to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, George Floyd, and Dr. Fauci–but the President-Elect and Vice President-Elect ended up coming out on top.

Not one but two people graced the cover this year and after this most hostile election in history, it’s only right. During a pandemic, millions voted by mail and made their voice heard, bringing more people to the polls than ever before. Joe and Kamala ended the past four years of shaky leadership in America and are more deserving of the cover than anyone.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4 — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

In a statement, Time’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained exactly why the President and Vice President-Elect made it on the prestigious cover.

“For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year.”

Changing the American story is right!

Other people who were honored in the issue were Zoom’s CEO Eric Yuan who was named Businessperson of the Year. The popular video chat service spiked after many were forced to work and communicate from home because of the pandemic.

LeBron James was also awarded Athlete of the Year.