It’s the pot, you bastards!

Jay-Z has made a fortune off of all types of products since he left the streets and became the most successful and influential rapper of all time. He sold clothes, champagne, concert tickets, club experiences, phones, shoes, and more. Not since his previous life before rap has he sold marijuana. Today, that changes.

Mr. Carter is now the “Chief Visionary Officer” of a company called MONOGRAM and their cannabis products are now available where ever legal loud packs are sold. The company has spent the last 18 months cultivating their product and keeping a careful eye on the strains that will give smokers the feeling that they’re looking for. Monogram’s ethos is not just about getting high, it’s also about bringing dignity, care, and consistency to the cannabis industry.

Jay’s partnership with the parent brand, Caliva, also promises to allow those who have been incarcerated as a result of the hypocritical “war on drugs” to get involved with the emerging industry of legal cannabis sales.

In his own words, according to High Times:

“Cannabis has been around for thousands of years, yet it is still an industry whose legacy of skilled craftsmanship is often overlooked.” “I created MONOGRAM to give cannabis the respect it deserves by showcasing the tremendous hard work, time and care that go into crafting a superior smoke,” he continues. “MONOGRAM products are next level when it comes to quality and consistency and we’re just getting started.”

The folks at High Times got their hands on some samples of Hov’s product and gave a very thorough review of them that we highly suggest you read by clicking the link above.

Thank you to @monogramcompany & Jay Z for a taste of what’s to come from his new cannabis line. Dropping December 10th 🍃 💨 pic.twitter.com/eA6bH207c1 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) December 9, 2020

Suffice to say, the packaging and presentation that MONOGRAM has developed is far superior to most celebrity-driven brands of bud and speaks to a standard of quality that one would expect from someone like Jay-Z.