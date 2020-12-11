Bossip Video

Pop Smoke is making his posthumous acting debut in Eddie Huang’s film Boogie, which just got an official release date.

According to reports from Deadline, Focus Features is set to release Boogie–Eddie Huang’s directorial debut–on March 5, 2021.

The coming-of-age film follows a young basketball player with ambitions of playing in the NBA, pushing back against desires from his parents for him to go to one of the top colleges in the country. Set in Queens, New York, the film is directed and written by Huang, who’s memoir Fresh Off the Boat served as the premise for the ABC sitcom of the same name.

This movie also serves as Pop Smoke’s posthumous acting debut, though he isn’t the only rapper set to appear in the film. Fellow New Yorker Dave East will also be in the movie, alongside newcomer Taylor Takahashi, Pamelyn Chee, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Mike Moh, Perry Yung, Taylour Paige, and Domenick Lombardozzi.

Earlier this year, Eddie Huang told the New York Times Pop Smoke was a natural in front of the camera.