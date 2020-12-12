Bossip Video

Get well soon!

Sandra Denton, better known as Pepa from the legendary Salt-N-Pepa is taking action against a doctor who she says MESSED her body up. The mom is suing Dr. David Sayah for negligence, claiming after he talked her into 3 separate procedures she didn’t need, she’ll be damaged for life.

In legal docs obtained by TMZ, 54-year-old Denton says a car crash caused the biopolymer injections she previously had in her butt and hips shift, leaving her in extreme discomfort. She was referred to Dr. Sayah in Sept. 2019 to help her out, and the plan was to remove the biopolymer material and butt implants to relieve her pain but unfortunately he made it worse she says. Allegedly, the doctor was supposed to replace her butt implants with smaller ones as a fix.

Instead of doing that, Pep alleges Sayah performed an unsuccessful liposuction, which required yet another corrective surgery.

Pep claims Dr. Sayah pressured her into a different procedure which caused her buttocks to harden and knot up — making it difficult and stressful for her to perform on stage. After two tries, the third and final surgery was in Feb. 2020 when Sayah finally removed the biopolymer material — but he didn’t she claims.

Pep says she went to another doctor because her butt was still hurting and, after an MRI, discovered a “large amount of biopolymer silicone and dead scar tissue remaining.” Reportedly, Pepa’s suing Dr. Sayah for allegedly disfiguring her and says she’ll likely suffer from the injuries for the rest of her life. She also says she’s gonna need even more surgery.

We hope she gets better soon!