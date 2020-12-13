Fifty, Fine And Funny AF! Regina Hall Celebrates Milestone Birthday With “Old Today” Ode To Her OG Status

We never hesitate to give Regina Hall her flowers because she’s amazing in so many ways.

Regina Hall is beautiful, intelligent and one of the funniest actresses working in Hollywood and we definitely want to celebrate her this weekend because she turned the big 5-0 and instead of hiding her age or dreading growing older she used her sense of humor to make light of the situation. Regina took to Instagram with a special song she wrote for the occasion, noting, ” Because laughter keeps you forever young I wrote a special song for a special Birthday.”

Check out the “music video” below:

We LOVE it and literally watched on a loop over and over. We also loved that she included the good sis Tiffany Boone in the video.

What are some of your favorite moments from Regina Hall’s career? We love her on “Black Monday” as Dawn. We loved her as Candy, the dancer with the heart of gold in ‘The Best Man,” and we’ll forever love her as Kiesha in ‘Paid In Full.’

We hope Regina’s weekend was full of love, laughter and happiness. If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that life is a blessing!