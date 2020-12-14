Bossip Video

K. Michelle announced on Clubhouse, an audio-only social media app, last night that she is filing a lawsuit against rapper Maino for spreading rumors about her body odor, she also claimed he “beats women.”

The 34-year-old singer spoke about the 47-year-old rapper making hurtful comments about her vagina, which he says he smelled after a sexual encounter in several interviews. K. Michelle thinks Maino is the one being FOUL, using her as a talking point in interviews for relevancy it seems.

The former “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star moderated a conversation titled “Maino is from 63rd and he beats women”, where she aired out her issues with him and announced she was planning to take “every little bit of nothing” he has in a future lawsuit.

“The b**ch can go suck a d*ck and get this lawsuit in January. Everything I been through, EVERYTHING — unping him out. I don’t want him nowhere around me. I want the courts to handle him in January. What right do you have to consistently get on all of your platforms and try to down somebody who tried to have your back. Who was your friend? Just so you can get off on a mix — not even an album, a mixtape! I am taking you to court for defamation because you do not know me like that. You know you did not sleep with me.”

Kimberly’s comments were recorded from her ClubHouse chat, and the audio was shared by OnSite. Hit play to hear how she reacted when Maino attempted to enter her curated conversation about him.

There is no audio as of yet with K. explaining why she believes Maino allegedly “beats women”, but the title of her chat room makes the claim.

Just two months ago, Maino appeared on his own podcast called “Kitchen Talk” where he brought up a scenario with a popular R&B singer he had a sexual encounter with and he claims he smelled a foul odor. This topic seems to be referring to a story he told about sleeping with K. Michelle on The Breakfast Club four years ago where he claimed the “V.S.O.P” singer has some issues downstairs.

Weeks after that TBC interview, K. Michelle addressed the rumors with Angela Yee.

