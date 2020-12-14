Bossip Video

Congratulations to her.

Former “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” star Brandi Boyd shared somewhat positive news after experiencing a devastating spat with her husband last week: The couple is expecting their 3rd baby together.

Boyd shared the baby news on Instagram over the weekend writing, “I will never let you guys down.” In the clip, you hear the wife say “my babies are so active I swear”, as her unborn child moves in a sonogram video.

Last week, Brandi seemingly sent out a cry for help after going live amid a nasty fight with her husband, ex-reality star Max Lux, where she declared to “never” let him “beat” on her again.

The clip of their fight went viral, sparking concern across social media. Brandi has not yet confirmed whether or not she’d be staying to work things out in her marriage or leaving with her three kids, but in a recent post, it does appear that’s she ready to LEAVE the marriage.

On Sunday, Boyd posted a photo of her daughter, the same child fans assumed was crying as her husband berated her. The mom of three wrote an emotional caption promising to protect her children at all costs.

Gonna raise this 👑 and her Big Brother to Be 💪🏾 and only surround yourself with people that have your best interest and that will tell you the truth at all times even if it hurts . I am gonna make sure they have there own homes they own before there even a adult , there trust funds will continue to grow and I will never in life stop working hard I got them even if i wasn’t here on this earth they forever taken Care of and loved unconditionally.

