Lil Baby had a one-of-a-kind birthday party in Atlanta this past week, bringing out a who’s who of A-list celebs along with him.

Lil Baby is one of the few emcees who can say that every rapper–older and younger–has him on their favorite rapper list. He has had an amazing past 12 months elevating himself to the top of the rap game. Baby has had hit after hit climb up the charts and he’s slowly becoming every artists’ go-to rapper for features. Plus, his album, My Turn is one of the highest-selling albums of the year. Following its release in February, Lil Baby’s sophomore album sold nearly 200,000 units, quickly catapulting the rapper to hit Number 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.

His critically acclaimed album has grown popular for cuts such as his multi-platinum selling single “Woah” along with “We Paid” featuring 42 Dugg. It also includes heavy assists from Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, and Future.

During the George Floyd protests, his track “The Bigger Picture” became the soundtrack, while “We Paid” is one of the most viewed videos on Youtube. For his birthday, it’s only right he celebrate his massive success and all of the hard work he put in.

For the occasion, he hosted several parties–but his party that included a store set-up from Icebox might have just taken the cake. Famed jewelry brand ICEBOX cleaned jewelry for all the guests in attendance and also had their shop open for people to cop new ice…and if that isn’t as lavish as it gets, we don’t know what is. Not only that, but the gifts he received from his friends–from watches to honey buns, to $100K–really made the event something he will never forget.

Everyone from Young Thug, 21 Savage, to Meek Mill and James Harden were in attendance.

