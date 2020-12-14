Bossip Video

West Coast legends Too Short and E-40 are coming together for the final Verzuz Battle of 2020.

Saturday was a disappointing night for Verzuz viewers, who were more than ready to see Ashanti and Keyshia Cole go head-to-head in their planned battle. Unfortunately for everyone involved, Ashanti ended up testing positive for the coronavirus, which means the whole thing had to be put on hold.

“Unfortunately, we have to postpone tonight’s @Ashanti vs @KeyshiaCole #VERZUZ,” they posted to instagram on Saturday night. “Ashanti tested positive for COVID-19 beforehand, and we cannot put anyone at risk in the process. First time this has struck us so close to showtime. We apologize to our incredible audience!”

Their face-off has already been rescheduled to January 9, but before the year is over, we’ve still got one last battle to look forward to.

Just as fans were working through their disappointment following the aforementioned cancellation, the people over at Verzuz revealed that E-40 and Too Short would be ending the year with a bang. These West Coast legends are coming together for a ‘Legends of the Bay’ battle, putting on for everyone in California.

The battle is set to take place on Saturday, December 19, and it’s safe to say E-40 and Too Short are just as excited as we are for this match-up.

“TOWN BIZNESS!!! What’s my favorite word….B*********CH!!” Short posted on Instagram. “Me & @e40 are READY to tell all the youngstas how we put The Bay on the map & influenced the world. See y’all Saturday #VERZUZ”

E-40 also posted about the event writing, “IT’S GO TIME. #VERZUZ. The paperwork is in, let the sideshow begin! By popular demand, The Battle of the Bay #VERZUZ is HERE. The Ambassador of the Bay vs. Short Dog @TooShort. We gon’ end this year on a good note, loved ones. It’s a celebration, ya feel me.”

See y’all Saturday!