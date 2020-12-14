Bossip Video

Barack Obama has been on a press tour for his newly released memoir, A Promised Land, and he finally stopped at the most important outlet: Desus & Mero.

Last week, The Bodega Boys teased what may be their most impressive interview to date: a half-hour conversation with the Former President on the United States. Immediately, their fans started going crazy for the conversation, with preview clips showing just how comfortable Obama looked in the presence of Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, cracking jokes and talking about subjects we’ve never seen him touch on before.

On Sunday night, the interview finally dropped, giving us an unfiltered view at everything Barry talked about with the boys. Throughout their conversation, these three discussed using social media before 2010, Joe Biden’s upcoming presidency, and why Obama’s biggest accomplishment in life will always be his daughters. And of course, Barack clowns Desus and Mero for that one time they played basketball with Senator Cory Booker, telling them they could play for the Knicks, which…is not a compliment.

Check out the full 30-minute interview down below to see Barack Obama chop it up with Desus & Mero. You don’t want to miss this one.