Bossip Video

Hang it up, flatscreen.

For 105 years the Major League Baseball team that hails from Cleveland, Ohio has been known as “The Indians”. The team’s logo is a red-hued man with a big smile and a feather in his headband. Because that’s what native tribes do, right? As Jay-Z once quipped on his Blueprint hit “Girls, Girls, Girls”, “red dot or feather?” The reason that indigenous Americans are known as “Indians” is that when bum-a$$ Christopher Columbus (a man that the aforementioned Hov would disavow years later in favor of Christopher Wallace neé The Notorious B.I.G.) landed on this soil he believed that he was in India and thus named the native people as “Indians”. He was wrong on both counts.

Yesterday, according to the NYTimes, it was announced that the baseball franchise will follow The Washington Football Team‘s lead and officially change their name in order to fall in line with the revolutionary modern thought that THEIR NAME IS RACIST ASS HELL!

Three people spoke to the newspaper under anonymous conditions saying that the franchise could make an official announcement as early as this week. Word is that they will still be “Indians” for the 2021 season but work on a name-change for the 2022 season.

It’s about muthaf***in’ time. Smh.