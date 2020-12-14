Bossip Video

A feel-good Netflix movie is offering celeb singalongs and a Black business pop-up shop.

David E. Talbert’s holiday flick, ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey,’ starring Forest Whitaker as toymaker Jeronicus Jangle and newcomer Madalen Mills as his granddaughter is currently available on Netflix. Not only can you tune in for some X-mas holiday viewing pleasure but Netflix is taking things up a notch and offering interactive celebrity singalong to classic Christmas carols.

One of the latest celebs to hop onboard is Monica who’s enlisted her adorable daughter Laiyah to singalong with her to one of the tracks from the film’s soundtrack.

The soundtrack features original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and “This Day” performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé and it’s clearly got little Laiyah in the holiday spirit.

You can record your own version that’s available to share on your social media like Mo and her daughter HERE.

Not only can you record singalongs for Jingle Jangle but you can shop black businesses in connection with the film as well.

Neflix has partnered with Zerina Akers and Black Owned Everything for a pop-up shop that will highlight 30 Black-owned small businesses including toymakers, men’s & women’s lifestyle brands, gift wrap & stationery, home goods and food retail shops. Aptly named after the shop featured in the film, the Jangle & Things pop-up shop will be a one-stop shop to get holiday gifts and simultaneously support small, black-owned businesses.

Businesses include;

TOYS

Black Girl Seed Co.

CanDid Art Kids

Colorfull Plates

Cubby Love Bears

Happy Mango

Healthy Roots Dolls

Kido Chicago

Parker Looks Up

Puzzle Huddle

Rose Malone

Sugarcoated Toy Shop

Team Worldgirls

HOME GOODS

Kicky Mats

Kintsugi Candle Co.

Kultured Kitchens

The nice Plant

FOOD

Coffee of Grace

Project Pop (Popcorn)

Soi Cacao (Chocolate)

FRAGRANCES

Chris Collins (Fragrances)

Hill & Daniel Fragrances

LIFESTYLE

Eeni Edit (Planners)

Infable Socks

My What Box

Scotch Porter

The Wrap Life

Timeless Goods

GIFT WRAP & STATIONERY

UNWRP

Folkus

Greer Chicago

Are YOU jinglin’ & janglin’ with Netflix for the holidays?