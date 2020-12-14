BOSSIP First Look: Get A Gander At “Belle Collective,” OWN’s New Unscripted Series About Five Mississippi Money Queens

The moment we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived!

We’ve got the exclusive first look at “Belle Collective”, OWN’s exciting new unscripted series about five powerful career women in Jackson, Mississippi who have to work past their personal differences and challenges to help reshape their southern city for the greater good.

Check out the trailer below:

Here’s a little more about the ladies:

Dr. Antoinette Liles, one of the few Black female dentists in the state. Dr. Liles is navigating a recent divorce and opening her very own dental practice.

Lateshia Pearson is the CEO of the National Women’s Brunch Organization. Her brunches bring powerful women together and help promote self-empowerment, but now she has one goal in mind: to bring the ladies together to revitalize Farish Street, an iconic Black neighborhood in Jackson, Mississippi.

Latrice Rogers is the young mastermind and entrepreneur behind Goddess Lengths, the most successful haircare emporium in the region.

Marie Hamilton-Abston, a self-made millionaire and CEO of the bustling Hamilton Davis Mental Health empire.

Tambra Cherie is the newly single midday diva and on-air radio personality for Jackson’s top hip-hop and R&B station and host of the most controversial radio show in the city, “The Relationship Hour.”

“Belle Collective” is executive produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment with Carlos King and Slane Hatch serving as executive producers. Angela Dugan, Mimi Adams, and Cherelle Hinds serve as co-executive producers.

The series premieres Friday, January 15th at 10/9c on OWN. Will you be watching?