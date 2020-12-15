Bossip Video

BUMPY’S BACK!

In Season 2 of hit EPIX series “Godfather of Harlem,” we see Bumpy (played by the incredible Forest Whitaker) continue his struggle to reclaim command over Harlem from the Italian mobsters by attempting to seed internal discord and sever their vital heroin pipeline.

Meanwhile, Malcolm X will be forced to choose between violent and nonviolent response to the near constant threats to his life and his relationship with Bumpy will be severely tested.

Peep the teaser trailer below:

If you’re late to the party, “Godfather of Harlem” tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles.

With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart.

“Godfather of Harlem” is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

In addition to Oscar winner Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland) as star and executive producer, the star-studded cast includes Vincent D’Onofrio (Law and Order: Criminal Intent), Ilfenesh Hadera (She’s Gotta Have It), Nigel Thatch (Selma), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Lucy Fry (Vampire Academy), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Mudbound), Rafi Gavron (A Star is Born) and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy.

“Godfather of Harlem” Season 2 premieres April 2021 on EPIX.