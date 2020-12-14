Ain’t it funnnnnyyyyy?

In a last-minute plot twist no one saw coming, Ashanti announced she tested positive for COVID just moments before her Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole (who was glammed up and glowing) in a shocking moment that sparked all sorts of hilarious chaos across the internet.

The highly anticipated R&B Verzuz was postponed abruptly much to the dismay of fans who had already laid out their viewing party spread, poured their wine or put on their bedazzled Baby Phat outfits.

Later on IG Live, Ashanti denied getting COVID from her recent travels, most recently to Kenya. Instead she said she caught it from hugging a family member. In recent weeks the songstress visited Nairobi and Antigua.

“To be very, very, very clear: Yes I’ve been traveling, yes I went to Nairobi, I had an amazing time. No I did not get Covid from traveling, no I did not get Covid from being in Africa.”

Later Keyshia Cole hopped on Ashanti’s IG and was supportive of the “Happy” singer. Keyshia told ‘Shanti to take a break so that when they reunite she’ll be able to give the Verzuz her all.

“You might feel great like, ‘Nah, I’mma do this for the fans.’ We all know that the show must go on, that’s just how we do. That’s what we’re accustomed to,” Cole said. “But at the same time, I think it’s best for you to be able to get up and do your bop and do your little shuffle with your little hands on the side…. I can’t wait till we’re actually in the same room when I’m able to hold you and hug you and we both get our flowers.”

Where were you when Ashanti canceled on Keyshia?