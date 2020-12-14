Bossip Video

In HBCU positivity news…

Just in time for the holidays, HBCU Heroes, a non-profit (501C3) founded by marketing CEO, Tracey Pennywell and NBA veteran, George Lynch, is hosting a virtual HBCU eSports Showdown on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Tip-off is at 2 p.m. ET. and will include $50,000 in scholarships, prizes, and eSports lab funding to Historically Black Colleges & Universities sponsored by Intel. Registration is open to all currently enrolled HBCU students at http://www.HeroesVS.gg/showdown.

“Gaming is a $160 billion per year industry,” said HBCU Heroes founder Tracey Pennywell. “Our mission is to engage HBCU students nationwide to compete for their share of the pie and provide HBCUs with technology, ESports labs, and curriculum to build sustainable programs.” “We welcome HBCU gamers of all levels to this NBA2K showdown,” added George Lynch, an NBA veteran with the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia Sixers, Charlotte Hornets, and fellow HBCU Heroes founder. “We also want to encourage young women to register as well. Some of the best players I’ve seen are girl gamers. This tournament is definitely for them,” added Pennywell.

Celebrities and athletes will also get in on the action including Chicago Bears running back/North Carolina A&T alum Tarik Cohen who hopes his participation will “begin to inspire students to excel in the gaming, tech and eSports industry.”

Cohen will face off in an exhibition match against Boston Celtics NBA2K League gamer Sheriff Cruz aka FTW. Their pairing is one of several celebrity matchups that give eSports fans more reasons to cheer this holiday. The exhibition game won’t just be for entertainment, however, HBCU Heroe’s exhibition games will benefit North Carolina A&T, Hampton University, Langston University, and Cheyney State.

Other highlights of the HBCU Heroes Holiday Showdown include returning players from the HBCU Heroes summer eSports tournament; reigning champ Ahmahd Moore of Fayetteville State University, Jamaal Young of Southern University, Keenan Johnson of Johnson C. Smith University, and Chandler Craddock of Langston University.

HBCU Heroes is also partnering with Metal Esports in producing the tournament.

“As leaders in the gaming industry, our goal is to bridge the gap,” said Jon Bukosky, Partner in Metal. “It’s time to provide real opportunities to gaming at an infrastructure level that includes eSports labs, curriculum, merchandising, and opportunity that will be a gamechanger to HBCUs along with a sustainable platform post-COVID.”

While the players will be engaged in the competition, those who follow eSports can also get in on the action by watching the livestream. The HBCU ESPORTS HOLIDAY SHOWDOWN will stream live on Twitch, Facebook Gaming, YouTube, and more on Wednesday, December 16 at 2 p.m. ET.

Twitch: twitch.tv/hbcuheroes

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZEgm2d2KNtsHg3NHC2Zi1g

Website: http://www.hbcuheroes.org

Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/hbcuheroes