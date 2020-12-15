By now you’ve surely seen Monique Samuels’ binder full of receipts at The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, and the people at the center of her shade are speaking out.

As previously reported Mo made jaws drop when she blasted Gizelle Bryant for allegedly faking her relationship with her ex-husband turned boyfriend Jamal Bryant. Monique and her good girlfriend Karen Huger sent synchronized shade Gizelle’s way but Monique ultimately issued a slam dunk.

The fellow housewife exposed text messages allegedly from the Pastor who she dubbed “Pastor Holy Whore” to his real girlfriend and Gizelle begrudgingly confirmed that the number in the texts belonged to him.

Gizelle also confirmed that he wouldn’t be in attendance at the reunion despite them “being together.”

The historic housewives moment impressed a number of people—except for, of course, Gizelle herself.

Gizelle was asked about Mo’s receipts during the most recent episode of Bravos’ Chat Room and she shook off Mo’s reported revelation calling Monique’s binder “a kindergarten scrapbook of lies.”

“It’s very pressed,” said Gizelle. “It’s very ‘in the pandemic you learned how to scrapbook’ to me.”

She also shared what was going through her mind at the reunion;

“I was thinking, ‘She’s got a whole lot of time on her hands.'”

Is that all you were thinking, Gizelle?

Meanwhile, Gizelle’s boo Jamal Bryant has also responded and it sounds like he too “couldn’t care less.”

