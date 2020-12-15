Bossip Video

Newly engaged Taina Williams is getting comfy showing off her belly.

Last week, news broke that the 22-year-old daughter of Emily B and stepdaughter to rapper Fabolous was expecting her first baby and now she’s showing off her tummy. The news came out in an unceremonious way, with Taina’s fiance’s lawyer actually pleading with a judge to keep him jail free so they could be together as he awaits his next day in court involving Federal fraud charges.

G Herbo’s lawyer plead with a Massachusetts judge on record to grant G Herbo the privilege to travel from Chicago back to Jersey to care for his “4 month pregnant fiance.” Taina and Herbo have been together for over a year now, with pregnancy rumors circulating for the last several weeks. Yesterday, the young expecting mother posted a boomerang video to her Instagram stories featuring her barely there baby bump.

Taina is 4 months along, so there isn’t much to see here but you can see she’s feeling confident. Fans commented taht they could tell the tiny influencer’s belly was bulging out through her Fenty underwear.