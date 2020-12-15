Are Black Women Treated Better Outside The U.S.? Cari Champion Says, “When I Go To Paris I Got 15 Boyfriends!”

Cari Champion and Jemele Hill are definitely black queens but Champion says it took her traveling outside the U.S. to see herself that way.

The “Stick To Sports” stars are guests on today’s episode of OZY’s “The Carlos Watson Show” and were asked by Watson whether they feel black women receive better treatment in other countries. Cari responded by sharing how her experiences in Africa were enlightening and that the first time someone referred to her as a queen she was taken aback. It was then that she realized how deeply her psyche had been affected by growing up in an environment where black women aren’t as valued. She also mentioned the way black women are “idolized” in Europe, joking how when she goes to Paris she got “15 boyfriends”. Check out the clip below:

For the other black women who might be watching, have your experiences been similar to Cari Champion’s? Or do you think her interactions are unique to her? Black people all over the world face challenges — do you think the U.S. is really among the worst places for us to be? Or is just that our culture has brainwashed us out of recognizing our value?

We’d love to hear more about your international experiences.